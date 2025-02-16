Angolan President Assumes AU Leadership Amid Calls for Unity and Reparations

Angolan President João Lourenço formally took the reins as chair of the African Union (AU) on Saturday during the 38th AU Assembly of Heads of State and Government in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, vowing to prioritize peace, stability, and collective action across the continent.

The handover from outgoing chair Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Cheikh Ghazouani marked a symbolic shift in leadership at a summit dominated by urgent discussions on conflict resolution, climate resilience, and historical justice.

Lourenço, addressing leaders at the two-day gathering, outlined an ambitious vision to tackle Africa’s most pressing challenges, including surging coups d’état, extremist violence, and the cascading effects of climate disasters. “My focus is clear: we must end conflicts, confront unconstitutional governance changes, and unify against threats like terrorism, pandemics, and environmental crises,” he declared. His speech emphasized collaboration as the cornerstone of progress, urging member states to pool resources and strategies to “find collective solutions for collective problems.”

The Angolan leader’s agenda aligns with the AU’s 2025 theme, “Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations,” a charged topic expected to dominate diplomatic talks. While details on reparations frameworks remain vague, the theme signals a renewed push to address historical injustices linked to colonialism and the transatlantic slave trade—a longstanding demand from civil society groups and Caribbean nations.

Outgoing chair Ghazouani, praised by Lourenço for his “dynamic and proactive” tenure, highlighted strides made during his term, particularly in bolstering the AU’s global influence and advocating for peaceful development. Ghazouani called for sustained unity, stressing that “Africa’s voice grows louder only when we stand together.” His tenure saw incremental progress in mediating regional crises, though challenges like Sudan’s civil war and Sahelian instability persist.

Analysts note Lourenço’s ascent comes at a precarious moment. Africa grapples with a record number of military takeovers—eight coups since 2020—and escalating climate-driven disasters, from drought in the Horn of Africa to floods in West Africa. His ability to rally consensus on these issues will test the AU’s relevance as critics question its capacity to enforce decisions.

Meanwhile, the reparations theme has sparked both hope and skepticism. Advocates argue it could catalyze overdue reckonings with colonial-era exploitation, while skeptics warn without concrete mechanisms, the dialogue risks becoming symbolic. “Reparations aren’t just about financial redress,” said one delegate anonymously. “They’re about acknowledgment, restitution, and reforming global systems that still marginalize Africa.”

As the summit concludes Sunday, Lourenço’s leadership will hinge on translating rhetoric into action. With conflicts simmering and climate deadlines looming, African citizens—over 60% of whom are under 25—will judge success not by speeches in Addis Ababa, but by tangible changes in their communities. For now, the AU’s gavel rests with Angola, a nation itself navigating economic reforms and regional diplomacy. The continent waits to see if unity can move from aspiration to reality.