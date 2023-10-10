Angola’s national airline orders four Boeing 787 aircraft

Angola’s national carrier, TAAG Angola Airlines, announced on Tuesday its plans to order four Boeing 787 wide-body aircraft for its fleet, according to a press release issued by the company.

“Our goal is to work with the best manufacturers in the world toward a multi-type fleet in order to ensure we have the appropriate airplanes for each flight typology, namely our intercontinental connections,” said Eduardo Fairen, chief executive officer of TAAG Angola Airlines.

According to the press release, TAAG Angola Airlines currently operates five 777-300ER aircraft, three 777-200ERs, and seven 737-700s, serving 12 destinations across Africa, Europe, South America, and China.