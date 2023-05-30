Another Two Major Prophesies By The SEER Fulfilled

The SEER, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah has made another history with the manifestations of two separate prophesies he delivered on different occasions.

The first prophesy which is making so much impact on Social Media with many people talking about it is the cancelation of dozens of flights due to IT failure.

On May 7, 2023, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, Founder and Leader of Parliament Chapel International (PCI) gave a Prophesy in church where he revealed that, some weeks from that day, computers would go ‘mad’ and that there is going to be a major IT failure across the world.

This development he said, would hit the aviation industry so much so that airline companies would have to cancel their flights due to IT failures.

“The time all computers will go ‘mad’ is about to begin, the time when you go to the airport and see all travellers sitting down because flights cannot move, is coming.”

True to this prophesy, last Thursday British Airways (BA) cancelled dozens of flights at London Heathrow over IT issues.

This was as result from difficulties with online check-in, delaying flights.

Forty-three flights, or around 5% of its services, were cancelled as of 17:00 BST, according to aviation data firm Cirium.

About 800 flights in total were scheduled to fly from the UK last Thursday.

Turkey Election

The second prophesy is the revelation he made about the Turkey election.

He released this prophesy three (3) weeks to the Turkish elections where he indicated that the opposition cannot win the election.

He said, although the whole world including the international media were projecting win for the opposition led by Kemal Kilicdaroglu in last Sunday’s election, Kemal Kilicdaroglu cannot win.

The man of God later sent a message onto an international platform where he stressed the point that, “We all know three weeks from now Turkish election will be over. Everybody thinks the opposition is going to win hands down. In the realms of the Spirit, that is not what I am seeing. The will of man is different from the will of God.”

He said, the opposition cannot get more than 45 to 46% of the votes.

“…President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also cannot cross 48 to 49% mark, even for him to get that percentage will be a big surprise to the world and to himself,” the SEER said.

Positively, this prophesy also came through as results declared after the elections placed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan winner in Turkey’s presidential election, defeating opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu in a runoff vote and stretching his rule into a third decade.

Preliminary official results announced by Turkey’s Supreme Election Council (YSK) on Sunday showed Erdogan winning with 52.14% of the votes and Kilicdaroglu received 47.86%.

According to Apostle Francis Amoako Attah who was speaking on ‘Anopa Bofo’ program on Angel Fm, “In the school of life, your desperation is determined by your divine intervention.”

According to him, when one fails to work his/her prophesy, it won’t work, saying that several prophets have given prophesies in the Nigeria elections for example, but things later changed; stressing that it is very important for people to work their prophesies so as to gain the details of the Words that God is releasing.