Reverend Alfred Obeng, Head Pastor of Suhum Christ Baptist Church, says any attempt to legalize or support same-sex marriage will spark confusion.

He said homosexuality was against the religious beliefs and culture of Ghanaians.

He said considering the level of anger among the majority of citizens as far as the act of same-sex was concerned, people would resist any group, which tried to push that agenda.

He encouraged men of God to pray against the evil act from festering in the society and to help out the very few involved to abstain from such unholy acts.

Rev. Obeng gave the warning on the sidelines of an induction ceremony of Jesse Amankwah, a UTV reporter, as a deacon of the Christ Baptist Church in Suhum.

The event was organized to elevate some hardworking and committed members of the church to leadership positions.

Rev Obeng also urged Christians to show love to people who came their way no matter the status or appearance.
He said by so doing, they would be able to change such persons from their perceived bad ways unpleasing to God.

Same-sex relationships are prohibited in Ghana, and although legal proceedings are rare, sexual minorities have reported marginalization, harassment, and assault.

