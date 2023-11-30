APC conceived the 24-hour economy – Hassan Ayariga

Dr Hassan Ayariga, Founder and Leader of the All People’s Congress (APC), says his Party is the originator of 24-hour economy policy and not the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He explained that the policy proposal was captured in the APC’s 2020 manifesto where companies, businesses and workers were to run a three-shift system for people to work eight hours daily.

“Sadly, former President Mahama and the NDC are struggling to explain while Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are struggling to understand the 24- hour economy policy because it is not theirs.”

Dr Ayariga was speaking at a press conference in Accra to clarify the 24-hour economy and production policy (3-shift system) which has generated debate among political parties and political scientists.

Former President John Mahama in recent campaign tour of the Bono region said the NDC would invest into a 24-hour economy for a fresh lease of life into the struggling Ghanaian economy.

The proposal has received different opinions from individuals, politicians, civil society organisations, and the business community.

Dr Ayariga also explained that the 24-hour production policy was designed to put Ghana’s workforce into three groups called the three-shift system, where every Ghanaian would work eight hours daily.

He said the shift would start from 6am to 2pm, with the second shift beginning work from 2pm to 10pm and the third continuing from 10pm to 6am, making it a 24-hour cycle.

Dr Ayariga said the policy was to increase productivity and create jobs through production, manufacturing, construction, services and industrialisation as well as have a vibrant economy during the day and night.

He said the policy would allow flexibility of working hours, reduce corruption and stop the delay in government businesses.

He said businesses, workers and companies would operate fully, saying “not a situation of putting up two people to run night shift by some institutions as claimed by people on the other side as 24-hour economy policy”.

He maintained that restaurants, transport services, security and law enforcement agencies and hospitals would all run full capacity under the policy.

Dr Ayariga said a 24-hour economy policy offered a range of benefits for employers, employees and the economy.

He said jobs would be executed quickly, less traffic in major cities, and less crime due to employment creation.