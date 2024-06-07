Apostle Francis Amoako Attah’s Prophecy Fulfilled as ANC Loses Majority in South African Elections.

In a stunning turn of events, the African National Congress (ANC) government of South Africa has experienced a historic loss, reducing their parliamentary majority to 40% in the recent elections.

This significant outcome aligns with a prophecy made by Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, Founder and Leader of Parliament Chapel International (PCI), who foresaw the ANC’s decline and loss of control over the nation.

Speaking ahead of the elections, Apostle Amoako Attah referenced Genesis 22:15-17, emphasizing the divine intervention in the affairs of nations.

He predicted that the ANC, which has historically enjoyed strong support, would face a remarkable setback in the polls, marking a departure from its decades-long dominance in South African politics.

The prophecy’s fulfillment has left many bewildered, as the ANC’s support plummeted from 57% in 2019 to around 40% in the latest elections.

Analysts attribute this dramatic decline to various factors, including internal party discontent and the emergence of former President Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, which capitalized on dissatisfaction within the ANC’s traditional voter base.

Apostle Amoako Attah’s foresight has garnered attention and recognition, with many acknowledging the accuracy of his prophecy in light of the election results.

His message, rooted in faith and scripture, resonated with those seeking insights into the future of South African politics.

As South Africa grapples with this unprecedented electoral outcome, the prophecy serves as a reminder of the influence of spiritual guidance in shaping the course of nations.

The ANC’s loss of majority power underscores the dynamic nature of politics and the need for leaders to heed both earthly and divine counsel in navigating complex societal challenges.