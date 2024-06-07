ITA Airways Launches Accra-Rome Route, Expanding Presence in Africa

ITA Airways marked a milestone with the inaugural flight of its new route from Rome Fiumicino to Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana.

The Airbus A321neo aircraft received a warm welcome with a water arch salute, symbolizing the beginning of a new chapter in intercontinental travel.

The first flight from Accra to Rome departed at 11:45 p.m. local time, signaling the start of a new direct connection between Ghana and Italy. The route is ITA Airways’ first to sub-Saharan Africa, a region with significant growth potential and strategic importance.

The launch ceremony at Accra Airport’s Terminal 3 Gate C8 was attended by key figures, including Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare, Managing Director of Ghana Airports Company Limited, Daniela d’Orlandi and Merene Benyah, Ambassadors of Italy to Ghana and Ghana to Italy respectively, and representatives from ITA Airways. The event celebrated the start of a partnership that promises to enhance trade, tourism, and cultural exchange between the two countries.

Emiliana Limosani, Chief Commercial Officer of ITA Airways and CEO of Volare, expressed pride in inaugurating the Accra-Rome flight, highlighting its significance as the airline’s gateway to the African continent. She emphasized the route’s potential to facilitate both point-to-point travel and connections to other destinations in Italy and Ghana, catering to both leisure and business travelers.

Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare, Managing Director of Ghana Airports Company Limited, welcomed ITA Airways’ inaugural flight, praising the airline’s addition to Kotoka International Airport’s diverse airline portfolio. She assured passengers of a seamless travel experience through the airport, reflecting GACL’s commitment to operational excellence.

The route operates with three weekly frequencies, increasing to four in July, offering convenient travel options for passengers. Flights are operated with the new Airbus A321neo, known for its fuel efficiency, range, and passenger comfort. The aircraft features a three-cabin configuration, including Business Class, Premium Economy, and Economy, designed to provide a luxurious and stylish travel experience.

With the launch of the Accra-Rome route, ITA Airways continues to expand its network, offering a total of 57 destinations in the current summer season. The airline’s commitment to providing exceptional service and connectivity reaffirms its position as a leading player in the global aviation industry.

Tickets for the new flights can be purchased through ITA Airways’ official website, Customer Center, travel agencies, and airport ticket offices, offering passengers easy access to this exciting new travel opportunity.