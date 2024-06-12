Apple Becomes First $1 Trillion Brand; Nvidia’s Value Triples

Apple has become the first brand to surpass a $1 trillion brand value, a 15% increase from last year, according to Kantar’s BrandZ ranking.

The iPhone maker remains the world’s most valuable brand for the third consecutive year, followed by Google at $753 billion and Microsoft at $713 billion.

Recently, Apple introduced new AI features expected to boost iPhone demand and counteract a sales decline. Analyst Varun Mishra noted, “Apple has consistently delivered products, services, and messaging that resonate with consumers, creating a strong fan following.”

With a market capitalization of $3.18 trillion, Apple leads AI chip giant Nvidia, valued at $2.97 trillion. Nvidia’s brand value surged to over $200 billion, placing it sixth on Kantar’s top 10 list. Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities remarked, “Nvidia, led by AI pioneer Jensen Huang, is now a household name as its GPU chips dominate the tech world.”

Oracle also debuted in Kantar’s top 10, ranking ninth with a brand value of $145 billion, up 58%. Kantar’s research included over 4.3 million consumer interviews across 532 categories and 21,000 brands in 54 markets.