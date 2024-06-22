Apple Delays AI Features Launch in Europe Due to EU Tech Rules

Apple has announced a delay in launching three new artificial intelligence features in Europe, attributing the postponement to compliance challenges with the European Union’s tech regulations.

The U.S. tech giant stated on Friday that the landmark EU tech rules require them to ensure that rival products and services can function seamlessly with Apple devices.

Earlier this month, Apple highlighted its AI advancements by introducing new features and software enhancements for its iPhone and other devices, aiming to boost its declining sales. Among the announced features, Apple Intelligence uses AI to generate text, images, and other content on command. These capabilities were slated to be available on the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, as well as iPads and Macs equipped with the M1 chip and later versions. Additionally, iPhone Mirroring on MacOS Sequoia was designed to allow the phone’s screen to be viewed and interacted with on Mac computers.

However, Apple stated on Friday that three features—Phone Mirroring, SharePlay Screen Sharing enhancements, and Apple Intelligence—will not be available to EU users this year due to regulatory uncertainties stemming from the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA).

“We are concerned that the interoperability requirements of the DMA could force us to compromise the integrity of our products in ways that risk user privacy and data security,” Apple explained in an email.

The company emphasized its commitment to collaborating with the European Commission to find a solution that would enable the delivery of these features to EU customers without compromising their safety.