OpenAI Acquires Rockset to Boost Enterprise Products

Microsoft-backed OpenAI has acquired search and database analytics startup Rockset to bolster its infrastructure for enterprise products, the ChatGPT creator announced on Friday.

Although the financial details of the deal were not disclosed, sources familiar with the matter indicated that OpenAI used its shares to complete the acquisition, valuing Rockset in the hundreds of millions of dollars. This transaction marks one of the largest acquisitions by OpenAI, which was valued at $86 billion in a tender offer earlier this year.

Rockset, founded by former Meta engineers, specializes in real-time search and analytics databases. The company has leveraged artificial intelligence in various applications, including chatbots and anomaly detection. With backing from Greylock, Sequoia, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s venture capital arm, Rockset had raised a total of $105 million in funding by last year.

Rockset’s team will join OpenAI, with their technology set to power the retrieval infrastructure of OpenAI’s enterprise products. This integration is expected to enhance OpenAI’s capabilities in real-time data processing and vector search, enabling quicker and more accurate data access and analysis. This advancement aims to improve the performance of AI models, facilitating faster responses for enterprise tools designed to index and search vast datasets.

OpenAI is focused on expanding its offerings, building on the success of its consumer-facing product, ChatGPT. The company has pitched ChatGPT Enterprise, the enterprise version of its chatbot, along with its AI services (APIs) to large enterprises. Additionally, OpenAI is integrating new functionalities into ChatGPT and developing new AI models to stay competitive against rivals such as Alphabet’s Google and AI startup Anthropic.

Last month, Reuters reported that OpenAI has been working on developing a search engine product, potentially positioning it to compete with Google and AI search startup Perplexity. This acquisition of Rockset aligns with OpenAI’s strategy to enhance its technological capabilities and maintain a leading position in the AI industry.