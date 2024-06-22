Oliveira Welbeck Ayeh Knocks Out Daniel Adjato in Two Rounds

Oliviera Welbeck Ayeh delivered an impressive performance on Friday night, knocking out Daniel Adjato in two rounds at the Seconds Out Gym.

Ayeh, who works with the National Sports Authority (NSA) and boxes in his leisure time, dedicated his victory to his family and fans. He expressed his aspirations for greater opportunities in the sport, aiming to secure a title for both himself and his country.

Beyond boxing, Ayeh has a passion for other combat sports, including wrestling, judo, and karate do. His dedication to the sport has seen him transition from a successful amateur career to an undefeated professional record.

His latest victory follows a win in Togo, which has further fueled his determination to continue his ascent in the boxing world. “My target is the African belt and then to move on to the bigger boys,” Ayeh told Yours Truly.

With this victory, Ayeh has set his sights on climbing the ranks and making a significant impact in the boxing arena.