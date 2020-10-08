Mr Andy Appiah Kubi, Member of Parliament (MP) for Asante Akim North, on Tuesday filed his nomination to

contest the 2020 elections on the ticket of the NPP.

Mr Appiah Kubi, who is also the Deputy Minister for Railway Development, was accompanied by a team of supporters to the offices of the Electoral Commission (EC) to submit his forms.

He charged members of the Party to unite and rally behind him to retain the seat for the Party.

Mr Sampson Agyei, Asante Akim North Constituency Chairman, appealed to all those who lost in the primaries and their supporters to bury their differences and come together to support the candidate to win the seat

for the Party.

He said losing the primaries was not the end of their political career and they should forget the past and forge a united front to move the Party forward.

Mr Agyei commended the MP for working to promote development in the Constituency and asked the people to vote for the NPP in the December elections to enable the government continues with its transformational agenda.

He also called for the people to be law abiding and discipline themselves to ensure peace before, during and after the elections.