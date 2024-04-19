Asantehene Sings Napo’s Praises

The Asantehene, His Royal Majesty Otumfuor Osei Tutu II has commended Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh for his sterling role, in conceiving the GENSER Kumasi Pipeline Project.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Pipeline in Anwomaso, Kumasi on Wednesday, 17th April 2024, the Asantehene recounted the relentlessness with which the Minister ensured that the project came to fruition.

“Some even said my son and grandson had even been bought by GENSER, however, it was out of his pure love for Ghana and the Ashanti region,” the king said.” I am proud of him” he added.

The Asantehene used the opportunity to call for the deepening of private-sector collaboration as part of efforts to ensure massive industrialisation in the country.

“Being credited by the company for my modest role in conceptualizing and shepherding the project, I, in all humility also pay glowing tribute to the brilliant minds who contributed immensely to the realization of this project – notably, the Vice President of the Republic, H.E. Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, past Ministers for Energy, Technical Advisors and indeed, the dynamic team at the Ministry of Energy” the Minister said in a remark at the event.

He continued “This project, I have no doubt, will rejuvenate the industrial sector of the Ashanti Region by enhancing the supply of natural gas to key stakeholders, ultimately positioning the region as a pivotal industrial hub within the overarching context of the NPP government’s industrialisation agenda”.

Following the successful completion of this pipeline project, private and public entities including the VRA, AKSA, and CENIT, among others have resolved to relocate or build new power plants at Anwomaso to utilize the facility.