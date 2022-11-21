Ashaiman gets health mall

The New Crystal Hospital has commissioned a100-bed specialised health facility in the Ashaiman Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

Called The New Crystal Health Mall, the facility began some 20 months (about 1 and a half years) ago and would provide 24-hour health delivery services including health shop services.

About US$1.5 million was used to put up the facility.

The New Crystal Health Mall can run specialized medical diagnoses such as microbiology, haematology, ultrasound scans, digital x-ray, mammography, and computer axial tomography (CAT) among other health services.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview after the commissioning, Dr. Wisdom Amegbletor, Chief Executive Officer of New Crystal Hospital stated that the New Crystal Health Mall would make Ashaiman more self-sufficient in health care services.

Dr. Amegbletor added that the municipality was endowed to take care of its own referral cases saying the health facility would help reduce the current pressure on other government health facilities in and around the Ashaiman Municipality.

He said the facility would also render secondary health care in five specialties which included: surgery with intensive care unit (ICU), medicine, obstetrics, gynecology, paediatrics, and mental health.

Dr. Amegbletor said discussions were currently underway with the various regulators, to get accreditation for the facility to provide residency training and house officers training.

He stressed that such initiatives would make the private health sector look more attractive to doctors who hitherto considered health delivery in the country as a dead end.

Mrs. Patience Amamartha, Ashaiman Municipal Health Director, expressed gratitude to the management and board members of New Crystal Hospital including the Regent and the Municipal Chief Executive of Ashaiman for the excellent and professional job done.

She said the Municipal Health Directorate would continue to support and provide quality health delivery within the Municipality with a call on other organizations and individuals to emulate the gestures of New Crystal to make health delivery in Ashaiman efficient.