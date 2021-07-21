Assin North Chiefs call for unity to accelerate development

Nana Kotroka Frimpong Baah II, Tufohene of Breku in the Assin North District of the Central Region has called on political parties, particularly the New Patriotic Party (NDC) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to end the political tension and apprehension stifling development in the Area.

“The political parties must call their members to order, unite their front and tolerate dissenting views through effective collaboration and sense of purpose to spearhead development.

“Even though there is a remarkable change in the quality of leadership of the people of Assin North, more would have been achieved if the MP was not facing any legal suit,” Nana Kotroka Frimpong Baah indicated.

The Tufohene who doubles as the Acting Chief of Assin-Breku Traditional Area made the appeal at a ceremony organized by Mr James Gyakye Quayson, Member of Parliament (MP) for the Area to present 1,200 streetlights to the Assembly for distribution.

The Chief’s appeal came on the back of a raging legal tussle between the MP and Mr Michael Ankomah-Nimfah, a resident who filed a parliamentary election petition at the Cape Coast High Court challenging the eligibility of Mr Quayson to be a Legislator.

He contended that the MP was not eligible on the basis that at the time he (Quayson) filed his nomination to contest as a parliamentary candidate, he was still a citizen of Canada.

The legal battle, the Chief claimed was impeding the pace of development and commended the MP for working hard to donate the streetlights, which would lighten up the area to reduce crime and enable residents go about their normal duties without fear.

Presenting the items, Mr Quayson said the donation was in response to requests made by the residents when he visited them recently and urged the Assembly to install them to facilitate development

He reaffirmed his vow to fulfil the promises made to the constituents in the wake of the 2020 elections and cautioned that the court case could derail his determination to bring lasting development to the area.