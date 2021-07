Partly cloudy weather is expected over the northern sector of the country on Wednesday morning.

This will give way to sunny intervals, as the day progresses.

A forecast signed by Mr. Robert Ghanney, Duty Forecaster, Ghana Meteorological Agency, said the southern half will be cloudy with sunny breaks.

It said a few areas would have slight to moderate rains later in the evening, especially the middle sector.

Early morning mist is expected over high grounds and forest areas of the southern half.