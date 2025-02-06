Assin’s Progress Hinges on Ministerial Representation – Group Calls for Action

The Network for Assin Development has urged President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to allocate a ministerial position to the Assin region, citing its significant contributions to Ghana’s development.

Despite Assin’s role in providing valuable natural resources and human capital, the region has often been overlooked in key government appointments. The group believes that granting Assin a ministerial slot would acknowledge its contributions and drive further development and progress.

According to the Network, such an appointment would give Assin a stronger voice in governance, allowing the region to advocate for its needs more effectively. It would also attract investment, create jobs, and enhance infrastructure while inspiring the youth by demonstrating the government’s recognition of their region.

The group further reminded the government of its promise to the people of Assin North during the bye-elections, urging the fulfilment of the commitment to maintain their MP and secure a ministerial role for the region.

The Network for Assin Development reaffirmed its dedication to championing the interests of Assin and ensuring that the region receives the recognition and development it deserves.

Below is the press statement