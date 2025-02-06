Coordinator Over Alleged Corruption UPPF Coordinator Jacob Amuah Faces OSP Scrutiny Amid Missing GHC 1.3 Billion Scandal

Mr. Jacob Amuah, the Coordinator of the Unified Petroleum Price Fund (UPPF), is facing increasing scrutiny over allegations of financial misappropriation, with the latest controversy surrounding the missing GHC 1.3 billion UPP cash. Reports suggest the funds were allegedly distributed among some top past political appointees.

The latest development indicates that the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) is set to invite Mr. Amuah in the coming days for questioning as part of a broader investigation into corruption within the petroleum sector. This move is in line with the government’s renewed anti-corruption drive, which has gained momentum under the current administration.

Sources within the OSP have disclosed that Mr. Amuah has been cited in the final Oral Report on Corruption, which is expected to be delivered to President Mahama next week. The report, which details several high-profile cases, is expected to inform the government’s next steps in tackling corruption among public officials.

Additionally, some whistleblowers are preparing to petition the OSP to probe Mr. Amuah’s acquisition of several high-value properties, including mansions in prime areas such as Trasacco, Tse Addo, and Sakumono. They are also calling for an investigation into his recent purchase of a GLE 450 Mercedes Benz for himself and his wife.

“How can a public servant acquire all these expensive properties when we know his official salary and allowances? We will also petition the new NPA boss to remove him to avoid further embarrassment. The scandals are becoming too much!” a concerned source stated.

With the Special Prosecutor now involved and public pressure mounting, Mr. Amuah’s fate remains uncertain as the government intensifies efforts to combat corruption.