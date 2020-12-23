At least 17 people were confirmed killed after two buses collided in Nigeria’s central region on Tuesday, a local official said.

Solomon Aghure, head of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state of Kogi, said 25 others sustained varying degrees of injury in the accident at Irepeni, a town located on a highway linking the Nigerian capital.

Fifteen people died on the spot, as a luxury bus rammed into a minibus, pushing it into a nearby bush, while on top speed, Aghure said, adding that two others died while receiving treatment at a local hospital.

The official said an investigation is underway by the police to ascertain other causes of the accident.

He advised motorists to always adhere to traffic rules and regulations to avoid unnecessary accidents that could lead to the loss of lives and properties.

At least 1,076 people were killed in road accidents in Nigeria in the third quarter of 2020, according to a recent report by the FRSC.

Deadly road accidents are frequently reported in Nigeria, often caused by overloading, bad condition of roads, and reckless driving. Enditem