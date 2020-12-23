Niger on Tuesday confirmed 79 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the national total to 2,803, said the Ministry of Public Health.
Meanwhile, with two new deaths from the virus reported, the nationwide death toll rose to 89.
In a bid to contain the pandemic, the ministry urged the public to wash hands, wear face masks and avoid fake news. Enditem
