AU commends Burundi’s contribution to peace in DR Congo

The African Union (AU) has commended the “excellent work” of Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye in the restoration of peace in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), said the Chairperson of AU Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat here Saturday at a press conference while concluding a three-day visit to Burundi.

He said that during his visit, he had an opportunity to meet the Burundian president, who is also the current chairperson of the East African Community (EAC), a regional bloc.

“President Ndayishimiye plays a key coordinating role in the Nairobi and Luanda peace process for the restoration of peace in eastern DR Congo,” said the AU Commission chairperson.

He reaffirmed the “total support of the AU to the excellent work” that Ndayishimiye is doing as the EAC chairperson for the restoration of peace and security in eastern DRC.

According to the AU Commission chairperson, Ndayishimiye is doing it with a lot of commitment to the satisfaction of the AU.

“Africans should solve their problems themselves,” he stressed, noting that the AU is recommending African countries avoid interfering in the internal problems of other African countries.

During the press conference, the AU Commission chairperson also commended Burundi for participating in peacekeeping missions in Somalia and the Central African Republic. Enditem