AUCC Gains Full Autonomy, Rebrands as AUCB

The African University College of Communications (AUCC) has reached a major milestone in its development, securing Presidential assent to operate as a fully autonomous university in Ghana. The announcement, made on December 19, 2024, marks a transformative moment for the institution.

This achievement follows years of mentorship and support from notable educational bodies, including the University of Ghana, University of Cape Coast, the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration, the University of Education in Winneba, and the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission. The management of AUCC expressed deep appreciation for their invaluable contributions to the process.

In conjunction with its new status, the university has officially rebranded as the African University of Communications and Business (AUCB). This new name reflects the institution’s broadened mission, combining excellence in communications and media studies with comprehensive business and entrepreneurship programs. The rebranding highlights the university’s commitment to providing a world-class, Pan-African educational framework designed to equip students with the skills needed for success in an increasingly globalized world.

As a Chartered University, AUCB reaffirms its dedication to academic excellence, professional development, and societal impact. The management encourages all stakeholders to celebrate this pivotal moment in the university’s ongoing journey of growth and transformation.