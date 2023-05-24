AUSIM celebrates the success of the “Assises de l’AUSIM” and announces its participation in GITEX AFRICA Morocco

RABBAT, Morocco, 24 May 2023 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- The Association of Information Systems Users in Morocco (AUSIM) recently published its report on the 6th edition of the “AUSIM Conference”, which was very successful with the participation of eminent speakers and experts. Placed under the high patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, this major event brought together more than 1,200 actors representing all activities of the digital sector.

Under the theme “Digital National, Unleash the Potential”, the event focused on the place of digital in the new development model of Morocco. The Minister in charge of Digital Transition and Administrative Reform, Mrs. Ghita Mezzour, the Minister of Economic Inclusion, Small Business, Employment, and Skills, Mr. Younes Sekkouri, as well as the President of AUSIM, Mr. Hicham Chiguer, all emphasized the importance of the digital transformation in the national development strategy and its impact on the Moroccan economy.

As part of this event, AUSIM presented 30 strategic and operational recommendations that aim to strengthen the role of digital in the transformation of Moroccan companies and improve their competitiveness both nationally and internationally.

From May 31 to June 2, AUSIM will participate in GITEX AFRICA Morocco, which will be held in Marrakech. Media and partners interested in collaboration opportunities in the digital field in Morocco, Africa, or internationally are invited to come and meet AUSIM at its Stand located in Hall 9 (Stand n° 9D23).

AUSIM, as an association of information systems users in Morocco, plays an essential role in promoting the effective use of information and communication technologies in all sectors of activity. Its objective is to promote the digital transformation of Moroccan companies and to support the development of the digital sector in the country. AUSIM’s members include representatives from public and private companies, administrations, academic institutions, and experts in the digital field.

AUSIM’s vision is committed to continuing to promote debates on the role of digital technology in the transformation of Moroccan companies, strengthening links between startups and established companies, and promoting national and international collaborations. This is illustrated by the agreement signed with the Agence de Développement du Digital (ADD) and the JADARA Foundation on the sidelines of the 6th edition of the “Assises de l’AUSIM” to collaborate on topics of common interest and to support young people.