Prioritise career mentorship development – Students advised

Mr Mumuni Sulemana, the Northern Regional Director, National Youth Authority (NYA), has advised students to avail themselves for career mentorship development programmes to brighten their chances of success in the corporate and business environment.

He said: “Mentoring requires one to be visionary, disciplined and be able to take calculated risks to attain the experience needed to excel in his or her career.”

Mr Sulemana gave the advice when he addressed some students of the University for Development Studies (UDS) in Tamale at an event, dubbed: “Leadership and Mentorship Summit,” organised by the Basic Education Students Association of UDS.

It was on the theme: “Exploring New Possibilities to create Change in Students’ Leadership”.

Mr Sulemana, who spoke on the topic: “Development and Fundamentals of Leadership”, urged the students to demonstrate the spirit of volunteerism to acquire the necessary experience for a successful career.

Mr Adam Ibrahim, the President of the Basic Education Students Association of UDS, said the Association acknowledged the importance of mentoring and its contribution to students’ career development, hence the summit.

Most students completed school without the needed mentoring, a situation which made it difficult for them to take advantage of employment and other business opportunities.

Miss Abdul-Samed Khadija, the Communication and Gender Officer at Savannah Women and Integrated Development Agency (SWIDA – GH), said mentoring was a non-negotiable component of career development, and urged the students to ensure it was part of their career goals.

She advised them to develop the right values and principles that would help sustain their dreams and aspirations.