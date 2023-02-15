Auxiliary Bishops appointed for Accra Catholic Archdiocese

Pope Francis on Tuesday has announced two Auxiliary Bishops for the Accra Catholic Archdiocese.

They are Very Rev. Fr. Anthony Narh Asare, Parish Priest of St. Anne and Joachie, Teshie, and Very Rev. Fr. Dr. John Kobina Louis, the Vicar General of the Archdiocese of Accra.

Most Rev. Henryk Mieczyslaw Jagodzinski, the Apostolic Nuncio to Ghana announced the appointment in a statement issued to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

This is the first time two Auxiliary Bishops have been named for a Diocese at the same time, bringing to the total number of seven Auxiliary Bishops appointed for Ghana.

The two join Most Rev. Joseph Oliver Bowers SVD, Most Rev. Francis Kofi Anani Lodonu, Most Rev Gabriel Yaw Anokye, Most Rev. John Kodwo Amissah and Most Reverend Matthias Kobena Nketsiah as the only Auxiliary Bishops.

An Auxiliary Bishop is appointed to assist a Diocesan Bishop whether in a Diocese or Archdiocese. His title is Bishop.

The role of the Auxiliary Bishop is to assist the Diocesan Bishop in all matters related to the clergy, religious, and laity.

He may help the bishop in his pastoral duties such as visiting parishes and attending to the spiritual needs of the people of the diocese.

He may also help in the administrative affairs of the diocese such as budgeting, preparing reports, and overseeing financial and legal matters.