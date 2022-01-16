Aviation This Week – January 2022 Edition 1

In this edition of ‘Aviation This Week’, the focus is placed on some of the topical aviation industry stories between January 10 and 15 2022 which are of relevance to Ghana’s aviation space. Here are the highlights:

Emirates Resumes Passenger Service from Ghana

Emirates Airlines has resumed its passenger flight operations from Accra, Ghana to Dubai, UAE as of January 13, 2022.

Emirates on December 27, 2021 suspended all passenger operations from Accra due to the increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases recorded amongst passengers upon arrival at Dubai. However, it continued to board passengers from Dubai to Accra.

Passengers are now required by Emirates to present a negative PCR test result obtained within 48hours before departure time in addition to a negative RT-PCR test done within 6hours before departure time before they will be allowed to board from Accra. All test results must come with a QR codes for verification.

Government Releases List of Approved Testing Labs for Travellers Heading to the UAE

With Ghanaians travelling to the United Arab Emirates now required to perform two COVID-19 tests before departure, authorities have released a list of facilities it travellers are expected to conduct their tests.

For the first test, travellers could patronize the services of MDS Lancet, Frontiers, Leading, Airport Clinic, or Akai House. The second test which must be conducted at the airport within 6hours before departure time must be at either Frontiers or Leading.

Ethiopian Makes Cargo Services More Accessible

Ethiopian Airlines has now made its cargo services more accessible to its customers with the creation of an online book system. According to Ethiopian, the platform enables customers to check flight schedules, space availability, freight loadability and make a real-time booking of their shipment conveniently.

Air France Introduces new Eco-friendly Amenity Kit

Air France has introduced a new amenity kit with a more eco-friendly value for its passengers travelling in business and premium economy classes on its long haul routes.

Items in the kit for the premium economy passengers are a toothbrush made of cornstarch, earplugs packaged in kraft paper, a sleep mask and a pair of socks. The kit in the business cabin also has a similar toothbrush and earplugs, and a pen made of cornstarch. In addition to that is a large and soft sleep mask, socks, Clarins cosmetics and toothpaste.

Ethiopian Admonishes Customers to Disregard Publications on 75th Anniversary Rewards

Ethiopian Airlines has warned its customers and the general public to disregard any publication suggesting it is giving out gifts as a way of celebrating its 75th Anniversary. Ethiopian says such publications should be treated with contempt.

Authored:

Mark Ofosu || Twitter: M__ofosu