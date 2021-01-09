This Week’s edition of ‘Aviation This Week’ entails some topical stories in Ghana’s aviation industry from January 3 – 9, 2021. The Highlights are as follows:

Turkish Airlines Setting Priorities for Visually Impaired Passengers

Turkish Airlines in living up to what it calls “Overcoming Disabilities So All Can Explore” has introduced some special services for passengers with visual impairment. Per arrangements, passengers will have a braille boarding pass and calling card, travel process design brochure, priority boarding and de-boarding services, wheelchair services based on request, priority check-in at special service counters and priority baggage services. On top of it, there is an additional offer for the companions of the visually impaired passengers to travel on discounted tickets.

How to Unlock up to 50% Discount with an Emirates’ Travel Pass in UAE Restaurants, Shops

Emirates has indicated the return of “My Emirates Pass” for its customers to take advantage as they travel in 2021. With this, passengers travelling from now till end of September, 2021 can now use their boarding pass (now equivalent to membership card) to gain up to 50% discount in some select restaurants, leisure destinations and retail outlets across the United Arab Emirates.

In redeeming the discount, passengers will have to present a valid identification card and the Emirates pass at any of the partner outlets.

Customers can find out more details about the over 450 partnering entities which the pass can allow them access to by visiting the airline’s website.

Why not fly Business Class with Brussels for some Belgian Cuisine?

Passengers can be on the lookout for some Belgian cuisine as they dine and wine at some 30, 000ft in the sky the next time they fly Brussels Airlines to any North American or African destination. This follows Brussels decision to continue its culinary collaboration with Belgian Chef, Tim Boury to share the best of Belgium with the rest of the world.

Featuring in the four different menus, passengers can expect an Old Farmdal Cream from Roselare, brioche with smoked eel and chicory or softly cooked veal loin. Also available will be vadouvan and wild rice or risotto with mild mushrooms, among others.

AWA Releases December 2020 Performance Report

Data available from Africa World Airlines (AWA) for its performance in December 2020 indicates total scheduled flights of 1,167. The number marked a growth in passenger numbers to 50,000. Per the airline’s data only 1 passenger was denied boarding due to oversales while 6 flights were delayed beyond six hours. With 96% of passengers receiving their baggage without issues, the airline’s rates its total schedule execution rate at 98%.

Delta Says no to Boarding with Emotional Support Animals

After recording over 85% of animal related incidents like biting, urination, others, on-board since 2016, Delta says effective January 11, 2020 it will not accept any emotional support animal bookings.

Delta’s decision is an enforcement of the United Stated Department of Transport’s directive to airlines not to recognize emotional support animals as service animals (dogs trained to assist persons with a disability). The airline will, however, be making exceptions for passengers in this category who had travels booked before the date of enforcement of the directive.

Any other exceptions can be read on the airline’s website.

How to Get Cheaper Fares for More Flight Bookings with Ethiopian

Ethiopian Airlines has introduced a flight pass which allows passengers to fly to any destination operated by Ethiopian for a discount of up to 50%. A passenger gets cheaper rates depending on the total number of bundle destinations purchased. Also, there is a seat guarantee on a flight irrespective of demand season. Again, the flight pass can be shared with family and friends.

For more, passengers can contact their booking agents or the airline before planning travels.

Something for International Arriving Passengers to Take Note

Following the increase in positivity rate for international passengers arriving in Ghana from 0.26% in September 2020 to 0.93 per cent in December 2020, Ghana has made some inputs to the COVID-19 protocols for International arriving passengers to reflect the following:

– All passengers who test positive will undergo mandatory isolation and treatment for 7days at a cost to the government. Discharge after treatment will be subject to the state’s COVID-19 management protocols.

– All passengers in isolation will undergo a repeat test within 24 hours upon arrival at the government’s cost

– All passengers who test negative are advised to stick to COVID-19 prevention protocols and will continue to receive updates up to 5 days after arrival.

