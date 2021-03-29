Council cautions KNUST students over night driving
The Students’ Representative Council (SRC) of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has advised students to be wary of driving late in the night.

Master Samuel Sesah, the SRC President, said it was in the students’ interest as that would ensure their safety while on the University’s campus.

The advice comes in the wake of the recent accident which claimed the lives of two medical students and also resulting in the injury of three others.

According to the University authorities, the accident which occurred in the early hours of Saturday, March 27, had left one of the students in critical condition and currently on admission at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

Two of the accident victims are said to be in stable condition.

Master Sesah told the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Kumasi, that one of the deceased students, identified as the son of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Nalerigu-Gambaga, Alhaji Seidu Issifu Baba, had since been buried per Islamic tradition and custom.

The Council, he said, was commiserating with the bereaved families as they mourned the departed souls.

Meanwhile, the KNUST authorities are working with the Ashanti Regional Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) as investigations into the issue get underway.

