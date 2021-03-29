Mr Razak Kojo Opoku, Head of Public Relations Unit of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) has asked why a private lotto company was allowed to run 5/90 live draws on TV at the detriment of the National Lottery Authority (NLA).

He said that action which has the propensity to collapse the NLA.

He again questioned why a private lotto company was allowed to run short code operating 5/90 Game under Act 844 without the approval of the Board, and without paying anything to the authority?

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Kojo Opoku queried why the NLA as a regulator and operator should be struggling financially, while, Banker to Banker Lotto operators were flourishing at the detriment of government.

He said the NLA was struggling to pay only 20 per cent commission to its Accredited Lotto Marketing Companies while, private lotto operators paid 30-40 per cent commission to its writers/agents.

Also, why Technical Service Providers be allowed to charge 4-6 per cent fees on the gross sales of NLA and not on the net, and that there was the need to review such arrangement.

Mr Kojo Opoku said: “Why should major contracts be signed and do foreign transactions with Lotto Companies in Nigeria, which rely on NLA draw numbers without the knowledge and approval of the Board and the Ministry of Finance and the Office of the President?

He alleged that a Technical Service Provider for VAG Lotto allegedly connected to the former Director-General operated 5/90 Game on their platform without approval and authorization from the Board.

Mr Kojo Opoku said there were many issues the NLA management was struggling to address that were not known by outsiders.

He said his loyalty was 100 per cent to President Akufo-Addo and any of his appointees who were championing his course to make the President’s work successful and that, all his appointees had the patriotic duty to support President Akufo-Addo to succeed.

Mr Kojo Opoku said “President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo told Ghanaians to be Citizens and not Spectators and should always put Ghana first and that is what I will always stand by.”