Ayariga Commends Military Efforts in Bawku, Pledges Continued Advocacy for Security Infrastructure

Member of Parliament for Bawku, Mahama Ayariga, has expressed deep appreciation for the Ghana Armed Forces’ dedicated efforts in maintaining peace and security in Bawku amid the ongoing chieftaincy conflict.

Speaking at the maiden West African Soldiers Social Activity hosted by the 11 Mechanised Infantry Battalion in Bolgatanga, Ayariga praised the military’s tireless role in safeguarding lives and facilitating stability in the troubled region.

Ayariga specifically acknowledged the joint military taskforce deployed in Bawku for their consistent patrols and providing protection for civilians, particularly in ensuring safe passage on the highways. “Today, as we celebrate the fruits of your hard work, we also recognize the significant role you continue to play in ensuring the security and stability of Bawku,” Ayariga remarked. “The 11 Mechanised soldiers deployed in Bawku, including those in the joint taskforce, have an essential place in my heart.”

The MP noted that the military’s professionalism and discipline during the 2024 election period were instrumental in restoring peace to Bawku and the wider Upper East Region. He highlighted the leadership of the General Officer Commanding the Northern Command and the regional police command, who worked together to foster peace throughout the region.

Acknowledging the complexity of maintaining peace in the region, Ayariga emphasized the importance of continued support for the military, especially in providing the necessary infrastructure and resources for their operations. He reiterated his commitment to advocating for better facilities for military operations in the Upper East Region in the 9th Parliament. “The Armed Forces’ vision to enhance infrastructure demonstrates a profound understanding of the need to support your troops with the resources and facilities required for operational effectiveness,” he said. “I will be the chief advocate for infrastructure for the military.”

While recognizing the challenges the military faces in their line of duty, Ayariga urged troops to uphold their reputation for professionalism and dedication, stressing that their mission goes beyond the execution of tasks but also involves maintaining the honour, integrity, and pride of the nation.

Addressing the ongoing curfew in Bawku, Ayariga revealed that President Mahama is working to ease the restrictions, aiming to alleviate the curfew’s negative impact on the region’s social and economic activities. He also called on the public to continue cooperating with law enforcement agencies, including the police and military, as the government strives to find a lasting solution to the conflict.

The MP’s remarks reflect the significant role the military plays in not only maintaining order but also fostering hope for long-term peace in Bawku and the Upper East Region.