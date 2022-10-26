Ayawaso Central Assembly climax week-long cleaning, sensitization exercise

As part of an effort to deepen the impact of the Operation Clean Your Frontage (OCYF) campaign, the Ayawaso Central Municipal Assembly has climaxed a week-long cleaning and sensitization exercise in the municipality.

The clean-up exercise was a special initiative under OCYF with the directive of the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr. Henry Quartey.

It also forms part of a series of ongoing implementation of action plans by the assembly to beautify the municipality.

Residents, market women, shop owners and landlords took part in the exercise, with the support of corporate organisations involved desilting drains and gutters and clearing of abandoned cars along the Kokomlemle – New Town stretch of the road among others.

Speaking in an interview with the media, Alhaji Mohammed Quaye, the Municipal Chief Executive, commended the participants for availing themselves to make the exercise successful.

He said as much as issues of sanitation continued to be a challenge in various sections of the area, the assembly would be bent on bringing the problem to the barest minimum through constant sensitization programmes.

The municipality, he said, by far improved tremendously in sanitation standards since the assembly began to rigorously enforce the sanitation laws.

“We’ll not relent in enforcing the byelaws to compel recalcitrant individuals to do their part to promote environmental wellbeing, Alhaji Mohammed said, adding that, the clean-up exercise would not be a nine-day wonder.

He said the assembly would double its effort to ensure that the municipality scored high marks in terms of sanitation.

He called on the Assembly Members to ensure that residents got their acts together, adding that they have a crucial role to play in the fight against environmental filth.

Mr Charles Tsatsu, the Municipal Environment Health Officer, expressed satisfaction at the exercise, saying; “Although the assembly has existed for about three years, it continues to make giant strides in the fight against the canker of poor sanitation.”

He said the assembly was now at the implementation stage of its action plans having conducted much public education and sensitization, adding that, it has started enforcing the laws for which reason some offenders faced court prosecution recently for sanitation offences.

According to him, because sanitation is a major issue in the area, the assembly prioritizes environmental issues, which has resulted in the improved conditions in the area.

He said assembly members and task force teams were at the disposal of the assembly to ensure the desired outcomes were achieved.

Mr Tsatsu said the assembly would continue to monitor the area regularly to achieve the lofty goals it has set for itself.

On the issue of squatters and their activities on the environment, particularly at Kwame Nkrumah Circle and its environs, Mr Tsatsu said sister assemblies who share boundaries at the area were fashioning out solutions to the problem.