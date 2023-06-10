Basic School in Yabraso appeals for classrooms, tables, and chairs 

The Yabraso District Assembly Primary School in the Tain District of the Bono Region has appealed for classroom blocks, tables, and chairs to facilitate effective teaching and learning.

According to Mr Jacob Aboayge Twi, the head teacher, each of the classrooms contained more than 60 pupils with limited tables and chairs.

Mr Twi made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of the inauguration of a new Kindergarten Block of the school.

ActionAid Ghana (AAG) funded the construction of the new child-friendly KG school block connected with potable drinking water, washrooms for boys and girls and a playing ground.

Mr Twi said high population growth in the area had contributed to increased enrolment, regretting that each of the classrooms accommodated more than 60 pupils.

He said because of limited tables and chairs, some of the pupils sat on the bare floor while others shared the limited table and chairs with their colleagues and thus creating congestion and impeding academic work.

Established in 1962 with only 22 pupils, Mr Twi said the school currently had more than 645 pupils, saying the school’s computer laboratory too had become a wasteful monument.

The head teacher commended the AAG for the KG block and appealed to other NGOs, philanthropists, and corporate bodies to come to the aid of the school.

Mr John Nkaw, the Country Director, AAG said the NGO had prioritised quality education particularly at the basic school level, saying it was therefore working to support the government to address challenges confronting basic education in the country.

He said the AAG was doing this through the construction of school blocks, provision of furniture and other teaching and learning materials in basic schools spread across the country.

As an integral part of education, Mr Nkaw therefore asked the school to properly maintain the KG block so that more children of school-going age would be enrolled.

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister said the government appreciated and recognised the contributions of development partners and expressed appreciation to AAG for helping to improve education in the region.

She said quality education remained the surest legacy to bequeath to the younger generation and called on all stakeholders to support the government in tackling challenges confronting the development of education.

Mad. Owusu-Banahene inspired the school children to learn seriously and entreated parents to also endeavour to provide their children with basic education needs.

She emphasised ensuring quality education remained a shared and collective responsibility, saying the government played its role, there was the need for parents, teachers, and all other stakeholders to also play their part.

Mr. Sulemana Adama, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tain constituency advised teachers in the area to redouble their efforts to help improve the academic performance of the school children.

He lauded the contribution of AAG in tackling the educational challenges and needs in the district and charged the school management committees to motivate the teachers to sustain their interest to serve in the communities.