Bawumia Gears Up with NAPO and Chairman Wontumi for Election Strategy

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has moved forward with Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO) as his chosen running mate for the upcoming December 7 elections following consultations with key party figures.

Before presenting NAPO to the NPP’s National Council, Bawumia held a strategic meeting Sunday evening with NAPO and Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, known as Chairman Wontumi, the Ashanti Regional Chairman. The meeting aimed to resolve differences and strategize for the campaign ahead.

Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin confirmed the caucus’s overwhelming support for Bawumia’s choice, underscoring that after discussions with the parliamentary leadership, it was evident NAPO had widespread backing within the party.

“The conclusion was that our respected colleague, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, is his choice for running mate,” Afenyo-Markin stated, emphasizing the overwhelmingly positive feedback received from the caucus members.

The decision awaits final confirmation at the upcoming national council meeting, where a consensus is expected to formally endorse NAPO as Bawumia’s running mate for the 2024 elections.