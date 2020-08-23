Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain decide the title of the 65th UEFA Champions League this Sunday at Estadio da Luz, in Lisbon.

It will be a meeting that brings together many of the best players in the world and concludes the football season in Europe.

As one of the tournament’s biggest winners, Bayern Munich’s Bavarians became champions in the years 1974, 1975, 1976, 2001 and 2013, in addition to reaching the finals in another five years – 1982, 1987, 1999, 2010 and 2012.

Led by coach Hans-Dieter Flick, the Germans reached the final with an impressive maximum winning rate, with 10 victories so far, which can earn them a historic emblem of being the only team to win the Champions League by winning all the games they played.

All the spotlight is focused on Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, the tournament’s top scorer with 15 goals, but the chance to mark his name in history falls to teammate Serge Gnabry, who has been playing great football in the decisive games in Portugal.

Together they command a deadly attack that has already scored 42 goals, averaging 4.2 goals per game – the best since the Champions League changed format in the 1992-93 season.

However, not everything is positive for Flick, who has some players with physical problems, like Jerome Boateng, that had to be removed from the game against Lyon at halftime.

Another question is about the return of right-back Benjamin Pavard, which would cause Joshua Kimmich to go to midfield.

On the other side, PSG make their first Champions League final, but have a team full of talented and expensive players.

The entirety of Bayern’s starting lineup costs less than half of what striker Neymar Jr. earns at PSG.

It is the Brazilian idol’s main responsibility to lead the French offensive actions on the field, in a season in which he intends to be named by FIFA as the best player in the world.

Off the field, coach Thomas Tuchel sets up an ingenious scheme with three attackers who constantly change positions, with Angel Di Maria and Kylian Mbappe looking for spaces to confuse the opposing defense.

None of the coaches confirmed the lineup of their team in advance, so there are doubts whether goalkeeper Keylor Navas will be able to return to PSG after muscular problems.

Referenced by the Italian Daniele Orsato, the big UEFA Champions League final in Lisbon promises to “stop” the world for a few moments until the new holder of eternal glory is decided. Enditem