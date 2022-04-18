Very Reverend Father Mathew Yitiereh, Parish Priest of Tamale Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church has urged Christians to be faithful followers of Christ to enhance their chance of going to heaven.

He indicated that the Easter celebration was to remind Christians of God’s sacrifice of His son, and God’s love for His people.

Very Rev. Father Yitiereh, who made the call during Easter Sunday church service in Tamale, said Jesus Christ’s death had destroyed all sins, and gave Christians the chance to be born again.

He advised Christians to study the Bible very well and learn from the examples of Jesus to promote their faith.