Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament has appealed to the people of Upper West Region to exercise patience and have trust in their Members of Parliament (MPs) with regard to decisions taken in Parliament.

He said Parliament would always work in the interest of Ghanaians, adding that, what was required was the total support of the people and feedback to make good decisions.

Mr Bagbin made the appeal when he paid a courtesy call on the overlord of the Waala Kingdom, Wa Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV, and his subjects at his palace on Wednesday.

He appealed to the people to embrace peace and unity which for him were crucial for development and eschew the tendency of allowing politics to divide them instead of developing them.

The Speaker of Parliament also touched on the need to empower women in order to create a better society, adding that, when women were empowered it would have a positive impact on generations.

Mr Bagbin also emphasized the need for the people to prioritize the education of their children, adding that, but for education, he would not have attained the level he had attained now.

“No matter how difficult things are, never give up on your children’s education – I also came from a humble background and you can also do it for your children”, he said.

He said looking at the processes leading to his election as Speaker of Parliament, he believed that God had called him to serve and he would do that diligently to help develop the country.

On the purpose of his visit, Mr Bagbin said he was in the region to thank the chiefs and people for their prayers and support since his election as Speaker, whose role was to help develop the region and the country at large.

Wa Naa Pelpuo, in a speech read on his behalf, touted Mr Bagbin’s achievements in Parliament and said his election as Speaker was a well-deserved one.

He pledged that the people of the region would continue to support him to succeed in his role as the Speaker, but urged him not to forget to help address the peculiar challenges of the region.

The Overlord of Waala particularly mentioned the infrastructure deficit in the Simon Diedong Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies (SDD-UBIDS) and the Wa Technical University.

Naa Pelpuo said this infrastructure gap was making the two tertiary institutions unattractive for students and appealed to Mr Bagbin to use his position to help address the challenge in order to reverse the situation.