Bebianeha Community Vows To Reject New Chief

The people of Bebianeha, a community of Agona Swedru in the Central Region have vowed to reject the installation of their new chief, Okofo Gyasi III, following his formal introduction to the Nimfahen of Agona Swedru, Nana Kweku Esieni V who also doubles as the Regent of the town.

Pieces of information gathered by News Ghana after the ceremony indicate that the yet-to-be-installed chief, Okofo Gyasi III is not the right person to ascend the throne as the chief of the community, hence the ceremony was attended by only a section of the Royal Anane Yoko Clan, who are the custodians of the throne, and also without the participation of the members of the community.

Some of the aggrieved members of the community who News Ghana had the opportunity to talk to blamed the Head of the Royal Anane Yoko clan, Ebusuapanyin Kofi Boh for allowing himself to be induced with money by the supposed new chief, Okofo Gyasi III to be chosen and installed as the chief of the Bebianeha community, without broader consultation of the whole clan on the decision.

The move by the Ebusuapanyin Kofi Boh, News Ghana later learned, has created serious division, in the Anane Yoko clan and the entire Bebianeha community.

According to eavesdrop information, the aggrieved members of the community are bent on rejecting the final rites for the installation of the supposed new chief, Okofo Gyasi III where he would be carried in a palanquin and paraded in the community as the new chief.

Before his introduction to the Regent of Swedruman Nana Esieni V, the people of Bebianeha had no chief for the past thirteen years.