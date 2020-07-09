Season 5 of the popular TV reality show in Africa, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), will premiere Sunday, 19 July.

Viewers on DStv and GOtv across Africa can tune in to witness the start of the most anticipated season yet, which is proudly sponsored by Betway in association with Guinness.

This announcement follows the conclusion of the online auditions back in May which recorded over 30,000 entries from BBNaija hopefuls across Nigeria.

BBNaija season 5 will be broadcast live and 24/7 on GOtv Max channel 129, with the live eviction shows and weekly highlights aired on Africa Magic Showcase, Africa Magic Urban and Africa Magic Family. DStv viewers will also follow the drama this season with the DStv Now app on a smartphone, tablet or laptop.

Meanwhile, this season’s prize money promises to be bigger including other surprises for viewers and fans of the show.

DStv customers who would like to opt out of viewing the show can do so by sending “BBNOUT [space] smart card number” to 30333. While GOtv customers can do same by sending “BBNOUT [space] IUC Number” to 30333. Additionally, customers can activate the parental control option on their DStv and GOtv decoders for viewers younger than 18 years.

To not miss a moment of the entertainment the brand new season is sure to bring, fans are encouraged to sign up on DStv today via www.dstvafrica.com or get GOtv Max www.gotvafrica.com, and download the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps from the app store for more self-service options.

Given the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic, MultiChoice has assured viewers that global best practices, precautions and preventive measures will be followed throughout the show.

For starts all housemates are currently in quratine ahead of the start of the show. To find out more about this and other information on the fifth season, visit www.africamagic.tv/bigbrother.

You can also follow the official Big Brother Naija social media pages for news and updates with the hashtag #BBNaija on Twitter @bbnaija, Instagram @bigbronaija and Facebook www.facebook.com/bigbrothernaija as well as all verified social media pages of Africa Magic.

