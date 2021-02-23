‘’Jumia Ghana set to stage the biggest esports gaming event of the year in March’’

Electronic sports, popularly called esports has become one of the most engaging and entertaining activities of our lives.

Although in the past, computer and video games were seen as a reserve for kids and young adults, the narrative has changed over the years. There is now no age limit and no gender restrictions when it comes to gaming around the world.

Young or old, male or female, everyone is now a gamer one way or the other. The extent of this phenomenon is enormous as parents and grandparents also partake in this very interesting activity. Technology has made it possible to enjoy games on so many devices from anywhere in the world.

Competitions are held remotely with internet connections and everyone can now enjoy their favorite games on desktops, tablets, smartphones and consoles.

According to IDTech, an international gaming company, it’s estimated that 557 million people worldwide will participate in esports by 2021.

In Ghana, more and more people are joining the bandwagon. In recent times, due to lockdowns and restrictions in movement, gaming and esports have proven to be a great and effective way to unwind and be entertained.

Key benefits of esports are many and overwhelming. Apart from improving problem solving skills, esports can also boost children’s strategic thinking, teamwork, communication, leadership, performance skills and confidence building.

Other benefits include improved hand-eye coordination, improved attention & visual acuity and improved basic visual processing and executive function.

In anticipation of this year’s Tech Week festival, Africa’s leading online retail company, Jumia has announced that an esports gaming competition will be held to help promote the esports industry in Ghana. The gaming event which is set to bring over 300 gamers across the country, will be held in the first week of March with amazing prizes to be won.

Interested participants will purchase their tickets on the jumia app and be grouped into zones based on their geographical location to compete in the qualifiers. The preliminary qualifier will be held in Accra, Kumasi, and Takoradi and Tema.

The week long Jumia Tech Week festival themed ‘’Living the Tech life with Jumia’’ is aimed at Championing the growth of esports in Ghana through Tech. There will be many tech gadgets and accessories from top brands at heavily discounted prices.

Customers will also be treated to some exciting competitions where they can win shopping vouchers and other freebies.

This year’s tech week festival promises to be exciting and the upcoming gaming event is the perfect curtain raiser.