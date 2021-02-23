Dudutech, a division of Flamingo Group International, announces that they have been acquired by Bioline Agrosciences, a subsidiary of InVivo Group. By joining up with Bioline Agrosciences (InVivo), Dudutech becomes part of a world-class IPM provider, with over 40 years of experience in the manufacturing and distribution of biologicals.

Established in 2001, Dudutech is Africa’s leader in Integrated Pest Management (IPM) with a wealth of experience in designing and delivering biological pest control solutions. With its new biofactory in Kenya Bioline Agrosciences owns now 8 production sites in the world (Europe/ North America and Africa).

Tom Mason, Managing Director of Dudutech said, “this acquisition is a unique chance for us to affirm our leading position in Africa, combining our technologies with the well-known brand and the extensive experience of Bioline Agrosciences. We look forward to working with the global Bioline team to enhance our service and product offering and to contribute to a future with sustainable, secure and safe agriculture.”

Commenting on the repositioning of Dudutech, Giles Turrell, CEO of the Flamingo Group, said: ““Flamingo, with its substantial Growing operations in Kenya and Ethiopia, will continue to use Integrated Crop Management solutions as a production strategy. Therefore, it made sense for us to select Bioline Agrosciences as the future owner of Dudutech and preferred supplier. Our leading position in technology with a strong commitment to sustainable farming, will ensure premium quality and innovative biocontrol solutions are widely available for our Group.”

Laurent Martel, CEO of Bioline Group, said “This new site in Kenya will be the spearhead of our expansion in Africa to promote new environmental-friendly technologies in agriculture.”

According to Thierry Blandinières, CEO of InVivo group, “this acquisition is a huge step for Bioline, our agricultural subsidiary, which is becoming a major player in biocontrol at the international level. It’s perfectly aligned with our vision to promote the agricultural and food transition towards a resilient agrosystem, by deploying innovative and responsible solutions and products.”

Ludwik Pokorny, CEO of Bioline Agrosciences, “the biocontrol market is growing strongly, and the acquisition of Dudutech will allow us to increase our technological leadership, complete our product portfolio. This is a unique opportunity to specialize in flower production by creating this partnership with the Flamingo Group and to bring our 40-year-old expertise on other crops in the region.”