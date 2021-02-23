The Effia Kwesiminstin Municipal Assembly (EKMA) has expressed its readiness and commitment to assist investors ready to invest in the One District One Factory (1D1F) Initiative in the Municipality.

The Municipal Public Relations Officer, Alhaji Abubakari Issah, who made this known in an interview with the GNA, said the Assembly had put in place the necessary measures to accommodate businesses and industries for the project.

He said the Assembly was more than ready to welcome stakeholders to tender in workable business proposals for the government flagship programme to take off smoothly in the Municipality.

Alhaji Issah mentioned that an investor earlier presented a proposal to establish a fruit factory but had not followed up and all efforts to reach him has proved futile.

He indicated that the Assembly had large arable lands which could serve not only for agricultural purposes but for industrial use.

The PRO said the Assembly had earmarked Mpatado and Whindo areas for the 1D1F initiative and that it was also working hard to link communities in the hinterlands with already developed ones by constructing roads and making such places accessible.

According him, with assistance from the World Bank on its “Ghana Secondary City Support Project”, the Assembly had constructed culverts, drains and roads, all geared towards opening up the communities for development.

Alhaji Issah mentioned the construction of such culverts and roads in the whindo, Tomento, Adentam Mpatado and Assakae areas.

He explained that already existing roads like the Mapees (Christian Hills) and Mount Zion roads were being tarred or upgraded to asphalted roads, this he noted would reduce the incidence of floods anytime it rained.

On sanitation, Alhaji Issah said the Assembly had put in much efforts to improve upon the sanitary conditions in the various communities of the Municipality.

He said the Assembly had so far provided 10 containers for waste collection in Effia and Kwesiminstin.

He also hinted that 10 ultra-modern refuse dump sites would be constructed in 10 communities, which include Effia, Apremdo, Assakae, Whindo and Kwesiminstin.

Alhaji Issah indicated that with all the infrastructure being put in place, the Assembly was poised for industrialization and appealed to investors to invest in the area.