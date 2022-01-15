Biker crashes with Kia morning

A motorbike of registration number M-18- GR 8727 has crashed into a Kia morning of registration number GS 3502 – 18 this morning. The incident which occurred some 100metres away from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) was quite dangerous.

The biker who was behind the Kia suddenly didn’t realise at the time the driver took a left turn hence hitting the left door and mangling it in the process.

The biker sustained varying degrees of injuries as against the driver who escaped unhurt.

It took the intervention of a security personnel at post to calm tempers as he directed them inside his promises.

