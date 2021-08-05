Bird Flu: Poultry Farmers Association thanks Government for quick intervention

The Poultry Farmers Association of Ghana has lauded government and its partner agencies for working hard to contain the outbreak of the Avian Influenza, first detected on July 6 in the country.

Mr Victor Oppong Adjei, National Chairman of the Association in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said even though a fourth region; Ashanti Region, had recorded a case, the containment situation was still better.

So far, four regions, namely Greater Accra, Central, Volta and Ashanti had recorded the outbreak of the disease.

“But you know the Vet Services in collaboration with the Association and other partners are doing their best to avert the spread,” Mr Adjei assured.

Mr Adjei mentioned institutions including the Veterinary Services, NADMO, Ghana National Fire Service and the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, for being active and very supportive and playing key roles in controlling the situation.

He said such outbreaks were not new in the country but the approach to stop the spread was very important and that was what the team of collaborators were doing to prevent an adverse effect on the industry and the economy as a whole.

He said many of the infected farms, mainly small poultry farms had all been depopulated and disinfected, and being allowed to lie fallow and quarantine for six more months.

He said education was ongoing among the poultry farmers so they could detect and report sick birds as well keep their farms neat, while preventing people and vehicles from entering them.

As part of measures to control the situation, Mr Adjei said members of the Poultry Farmers Association were being granted movement permit by the Veterinary Services through the Association before they were allowed to transport all chicken and chicken products to other regions for sale.

Mr Adjei assured the public that it was still safe to eat chicken and chicken products since they were all safe. He, however, advised that chicken and eggs should be boiled “very well” before consumed.

He explained that the poultry birds that were infected with the disease could not “even lay eggs” while such sick birds also look very weak and unappetizing and could not even be brought to the open market.

He told his colleagues farmers to be “rest assured” that a “good compensation” for their destroyed birds would be paid by the government and so they should not hide their sick birds but rather report their infected farms to the authorities, and also intensified their biosecurity measures to prevent infections on their farms.