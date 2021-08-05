MESTI to showcase initiatives in science, technology and innovation

The Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation (MESTI) is embarking on an initiative to showcase success stories of projects undertaken by the Ministry and its agencies.

The Initiative dubbed, “MESTI Visibility Project” seeks to showcase the various initiatives in the sector through the application of science, technology and innovation to its stakeholders for Ghanaians to appreciate the fact that science is the driving force behind all sectors of the economy.

Dr Kwaku Afriyie, the sector Minister who announced this at the second congregation of CSIR College of Science and Technology (CCST), said it was time for scientists and technologists in Ghana to exhibit their invaluable contributions to national development.

According to him, he had visited some of the Institutes under the CSIR since assuming office as the sector minister and had realized that agencies of MESTI were contributing so much to other sectors but the glory was not shared with the Ministry.

He said the Ministry, under the visibility project, would provide a common platform for all of its agencies to showcase their programmes and initiatives that are impacting lives and sustaining livelihoods but unknown to the larger population.

“I have no doubts that the good programmes that this College is pursuing are not well known to many, including some industries that could collaborate with you,” he told authorities of the College.

He further stated that “I hope that CSIR headquarters will help play a key role when they take their turn to announce your presence to the public and even other institutions by showcasing the various programmes and application of science, technology and innovation in your faculties.”

The Minister called on all stakeholders to join hands with the Ministry to lift the college to the level that it would stand tall among its peers and towards the successful implementation of all its programmes.

Dr Afriyie said the MESTI aimed to collaborate with all ministries and relevant institutions to ensure that technology drives the implementation of all government policies, programmes and projects.

He said the overall approach by government to place science and technology application at the centre of development was to ensure that science, technology and innovation was mainstreamed in all socio-economic activities.