Bishop Sam Owusu Describes President Mahama as Ghana’s Most Privileged Leader, Cautions Against Failing Expectations

Bishop Sam Owusu, founder of Pottersville Church, has described President John Dramani Mahama as the most privileged leader in Ghana’s history, following his decisive victory in the 2024 presidential elections.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM, Bishop Owusu emphasized the unique position Mahama finds himself in, citing the extraordinary second chance he has been given by Ghanaians.

“President Mahama is uniquely positioned in our history. He has been given an extraordinary second chance, and Ghanaians have placed immense trust in him,” Bishop Owusu stated. “This trust comes with a responsibility to lead with humility, honesty, and integrity.”

The Bishop recognized that Mahama’s landslide victory reflected widespread dissatisfaction with the administration of his predecessor, Nana Akufo-Addo. He cautioned the President against the danger of unmet expectations, warning that any failure to deliver would lead to disillusionment and undermine the public’s faith in leadership.

“Ghanaians had high hopes for the previous administration, but those hopes were dashed. That is why the NPP faced total rejection,” Bishop Owusu remarked. “President Mahama must learn from their mistakes. If he fails to leave a meaningful legacy, it will not just be a personal failure but a betrayal of the people’s confidence.”

Bishop Owusu also stressed the importance of transparency and accountability in Mahama’s leadership. He urged the President to listen to the concerns of ordinary citizens and ensure that his administration is inclusive, forward-thinking, and committed to delivering lasting change for the nation.