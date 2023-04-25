Black Loopers keen on winning more medals at West African Table Tennis Championship

The Black Loopers of Ghana enjoyed some good home support on the Opening Day of the 2023 West Africa Table Tennis Championship at the Ga Mashie Hall of the Trust Sports Emporium.

Bernice Borquaye, Cynthia Kwabie and Augustina Baidoo were just exciting and determined to win the points to put their nation in front.

Just like the patriotic Samuel Akayade, Joe Sam and experienced Felix Lartey in the Team event.

Ghana is hosting the 2023 West African Table Tennis Championship at the Trust Sport Emporium in Accra from Monday April 24 to April 27.

The participants include Nigeria, Togo, Benin, Burkina Faso, Benin, Senegal, Liberia, Cote D’ivoire and Sierra Leone.

In the last edition hosted by Nigeria, Ghana won two medals, silver and bronze, this time they want to win more medals.

The GTTA is partnered by Labadi Beach Hotel, Trust Sports Emporium Limited, Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Other sponsors are Stanbic Bank, Special Ice, Asky Airlines, Accra City Hotel, Mascot Hotel, Sun Seekers and the Media.

The LOC for the 13th African Games also supports the Tournament.

The Opening Day attracted some dignitaries like Ghana’s Ambassador to China, HE Edward Boateng, Lawyer Richard Akpokavie former Secretary General of the Ghana Olympic Committee and Presidents of some Federations.

Much Congratulation to the President of the GTTA, Mr. Mawuko Afadzinu and his entire Executives, Management and Officials.

Pictures from the lenses of Nii Otto 29 Photos.