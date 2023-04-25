Vote For John Mahama – NDC Delegates In Bono East Urged

The Bono East regional organizer of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) Prince Opoku Mensah has launched massive support for former president John Mahama during Operation 99.9% within the ranks of delegates in the Bono East Region.

According to him, Ghanaians are in die need of a savior who will save this nation from the mess the new patriotic party has to put the nation a lot of people through their consultation and surveys, his Excellency the former President John Mahama is high above all the candidates submitted for the flagbearship, therefore the need to educate and sensitized delegates to vote massive to confirm people’s choice.”

He signed a line of caution to the branch executive not to relax on their old but to work hard by campaigning massively to the disappointed NPP members as well as floating votes to give the NDC a resounding victory come to the 2024 election, “Prince Opoku Mensa told Accra-based Original FM 91.9.

The news team chance on some of the delegates at the Techiman North constituency to find out reasons why they approved the candidatures of the formal president and Lawyer Elizabeth Ofosu Agyare and they have this to say.

He described the former President as a nation builder and infrastructure king and the most popular politician in the NDC and Ghana in general.

Prince Opoku Mensah said the charitable deeds of the former President would help secure the party-political power in 2024.