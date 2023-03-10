Black Stars squad named for Angola double-header

New Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has named a 25-man squad for Ghana’s double-header against the Black Antelopes of Angola.

The Black Stars would host Angola at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi, on Thursday, March 24, 2023, in the first leg encounter of the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The four-time African Champions would travel to Luanda to face the Black Antelopes in the second leg four days later as both sides look to secure a place at next year’s AFCON, which would be hosted in Ivory Coast.

Chris Hughton, who once occupied the role of technical director of the Black Stars, makes some surprise inclusions to his squad, with Majeed Ashimeru and Joseph Paintsil handed call-ups.

The two, despite their impressive outing with their club side, missed the World Cup, where Ghana couldn’t progress beyond the group stages.

Andre and Jordan Ayew maintain their places in the squad, as do Inaki Williams and Taria Lamptey, who made their debuts for the Black Stars at the 2022 World Cup.

Among the surprise exclusions from the squad were Afriyie Barnieh and Baba Rhaman, who were part of Ghana’s 2022 World Cup.

Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati Zigi, Manaf Nurudeen, Joseph Wollacot

Defenders: Tariq Lamptey, Denis Odio, Gideon Mensah, Patrick Kpozo, Joseph Aidoo, Mohammed Salisu, Alexander Djiku

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Majeed Ashimeru, Salis Samed, Edmund Addo

Wingers: Jordan Ayew, Osman Bukari, Joseph Painstil, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Ransford Yeboah

Forwards: Mohammed Kudus, Andre Ayew, Kamal Sowah, Inaki Williams, Antoinne Semenyo.