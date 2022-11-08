Black Stars Tipped To Go Beyond Prelims At Qatar 2022

The Black Stars of Ghana have been tipped to go beyond the Preliminary Group Stage at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Speaking to some Ghanaian football experts and listening to old stars, they were optimistic that the Black Stars will shine brighter than previous participation in the FIFA World Cup.

Ghana had played at the World Cup in Germany 2016, South Africa 2010 and Brazil 2014. They missed Russia 2018, but are back in Qatar 2022.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Mr. Kurt Okraku led officials of football body to pray and worship for spiritual guidance, protection, luck and victory at the World Cup.

He said the Black Stars are determined to shine in Qatar because they have learnt a lot from the past.

The GFA were at the national mosque and Holy Trinity Anglican Church to seek for The Lord’s favour and grace to shine at the World Cup.

Coaches C. K. Akunnor, Laryea Kingston, Tony Baffoe, Anthony Annan and others who played for the Black Stars feel the team in good enough to rob shoulders with the best football nations and reach the semi finals.

Ghana will meet Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay at the Preliminary Group stage of the Qatar 2022.

