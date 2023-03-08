Bolgatanga MCE, three others honoured for contributions to education

Mr Rex Asanga, the Bolgatanga Municipal Chief Executive MCE), has been honoured for his contribution to improving education delivery in the Municipality over the years.

He was recognized alongside three others, including Mr Lawrence Atongo of Endswell Pharmacy, Alhaji Farouk Hamza, member of Hajj Board and Ms Lee Eun Mi of Dreams School (Evergreen International). They were each given a citation.

The ceremony was organised by the management of the Bolgatanga Municipal Directorate of the Ghana Education Service on the theme: “The teacher, a fulcrum of education delivery for the 21st century,” with 24 teachers across all levels of education in the municipality recognised and given prizes, including double door tabletop fridge and 32-inch television, among others

A citation presented to Mr Asanga paid tribute to his diligence, intellect, good human relations and generosity as well as the building of a Teachers’ Resource Centre.

Before becoming the MCE for the Bolgatanga Municipal Assembly, Mr Asanga operated a non-profit organisation known as the Centre for Sustainable Rural Development (CESRUD), which focused on providing economic empowerment for rural women and improving education standards in the municipality.

Through the organisation, three community libraries, stocked with relevant reading books have been established at Sumbrungu and Sherigu in the Bolgatanga Municipality and Gowrie-Kunkua in the Bongo District.

The NGO also established mini libraries in more than 22 schools in the Municipality, stocked with books while library teachers from those schools were trained on how to manage the libraries and help pupils and students to effectively use the libraries to improve performance.

At the Teacher Resources Centre, where teachers have been periodically trained on modern teaching methods, desktop computers have also been provided for both teachers and students to use to improve the teaching and learning of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) as a subject.

Free classes had always been organised for pupils and students during vacations.

Aside from helping build a Junior High School for Dazongo and providing pavilions for some Kindergarten children, Mr Asanga through the CESRUD also trained and provided teachers in the Municipality with the new curriculum for the kindergarten level.

Mr Asanga expressed gratitude to the Bolgatanga Municipal Directorate of Ghana Education Service for the honour and noted that as MCE, education remained one of his priorities and would work hard to address some of the many challenges facing the sector.

He called on all stakeholders to support efforts to improve the quality of education in the area and improve the abysmal performance of students in recent times, especially at the Basic Education Certification Examination level.